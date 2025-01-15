No decision yet on contesting in Assembly polls, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that no decision has yet been taken regarding whether he would contest in the Assembly polls next year. He clarified that his party, the CPI(M), has a defined stance on the matter.

The CPI(M) veteran was responding during a press conference to a query about Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar's recent statement, in which Anvar expressed his readiness to contest against Vijayan in his Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district in the 2026 elections.

"Whether I will contest or not... no decision has been taken so far. The party has a defined stance on this, and at the appropriate time, the party itself will make the decision clear," he said.

During a TV debate, Anvar, who recently resigned as Nilambur MLA after joining the Trinamool Congress, said that if the Congress-led UDF permits, he is ready to contest against Vijayan in Dharmadam in the next election.

Anvar, who was part of the ruling LDF before parting ways a few months ago, raised various allegations against the government.

Vijayan also responded to the allegations raised by Anvar against his office, particularly those involving his political secretary, P Sasi.

He accused Anvar of harbouring certain intentions and said that his office should not be used for such purposes.

The Chief Minister said that the former Nilambur MLA's statements might be part of his political strategy.

"If these matters are helpful for that, let it be so. But there’s no need to use me or my office for it," Vijayan said.

When asked about the swift police action taken against jeweller Boby Chemmanur following allegations of sexual harassment by Malayalam film actress Honey Rose, the CM affirmed the government's strong stance on crimes against women.

He said that the action against Chemmanur serves as a clear message to those committing such offences.

"If there is any crime against women, the government will take a very strong action. Neither the social standing of the individual nor their financial status will be considered in such cases. The government’s message is unambiguous," the Chief Minister clarified. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK ROH