No delay by CM’s office on molestation plaint against filmmaker Kunju Muhammad: LDF Convenor

Kozhikode/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 (PTI) LDF Convenor T P Ramakrishnan on Friday said that there was no delay on the part of the Chief Minister’s Office in acting on the molestation complaint against filmmaker PT Kunju Muhammad, who is also a former Left-supported MLA.

Muhammad is facing a police probe for allegedly molesting a woman from the film industry at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, where they had gathered for selecting Malayalam films for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The opposition has alleged that the case was registered 12 days after the woman submitted her complaint to the Chief Minister.

Responding to reporters' questions, Ramakrishnan denied the allegation and said there was no delay.

“What I understand is that as soon as the complaint was received, it was forwarded to the police. The Opposition should comment only after verifying whether the complaint was forwarded from the CM’s office to the police,” he said.

He added that police may take some time for preliminary fact-finding.

“Some petitions require an initial inquiry. Police may need time for fact-finding before taking action,” he said.

Ramakrishnan also clarified that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recent comment that the Congress party had “womanisers” and “sexual perverts” was not aimed at all its leaders.

“The CM only asked what some sexual perverts are doing here. It was the right reaction,” he said.

He alleged that in response, Congress leaders were attempting to list out “sexual perverts” in the CPI(M).

“When we hear some of these news channel debates, it seems they may have given a number. But they have not been able to point out anyone till now,” he said.

The LDF convenor further alleged that Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces multiple sexual assault cases, continued to be protected by Congress leaders.

He pointed out that when Mamkootathil arrived in Palakkad to cast his vote, he was welcomed by party workers with a bouquet.

Ramakrishnan also said there were differences between Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, and the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) over the decision to expel Mamkootathil from the party.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said the CM’s remark describing his party as one of “sexual perverts” was unbecoming of his office.

“There is a 75-year-old film director and former MLA in the Chief Minister’s left pocket whose name I don’t wish to mention. He molested a woman director. Even after that, the CM is blaming others without shame,” he said.

AICC leader K C Venugopal said the Chief Minister was attempting to divert attention from real issues by making such comments.

“But that attempt has backfired. We are not affected by such tactics,” he said.

Venugopal added that the UDF contested the election as a united front and expected this to be reflected in the local body poll results. PTI TBA TBA ROH