No delay in assisting victims: UP CM directs officials during 'Janta Darshan'

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to take strict action in all police-related matters and emphasised that there must be no delay in assisting victims, an official statement said.

The chief minister gave these instructions during the Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple which was attended by nearly 300 people, the statement said.

"Any lapse in addressing public grievances will lead to action against the responsible officials," Adityanath said, and instructed that obstacles in resolving victims' issues be identified and removed promptly.

"If a case is intentionally kept pending at any level, the concerned officer will be held accountable," the chief minister asserted.

He assured the attendees, saying there was no need for anxiety, as every issue would be addressed effectively.

He directed officials present to ensure timely, just and high-quality resolution of all complaints. In certain cases, he asked officers to examine the causes of delays or the lack of administrative support and to ensure immediate assistance to every victim.

He also ordered strict legal action in cases of land grabbing.

Several individuals arrived seeking financial help for medical treatment.

Adityanath instructed officials to expedite the preparation of hospital estimates and forward them to the government. He assured that adequate assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.