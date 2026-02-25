No development funds on priority for villages without cremation grounds: Minister

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Infrastructure works suggested by public representatives will receive funds on a priority basis only if a village has an approved cremation or burial ground, Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore informed the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question regarding an incident at Patewadi in Ahilyanagar district where a tribal woman's body was taken to a government office due to a dispute about where the last rites should be conducted, Gore said the government has launched a special drive to resolve such issues.

In September 2025, a tribal family was forced to wait for two days and eventually protest at the Karjat Tehsil office after being denied space for the last rites.

The delay was caused by a local resident's complaint regarding the use of forest land, the minister said in the reply. The last rites were eventually conducted and a proposal for a dedicated site for funerals has now been submitted, he added.

To prevent such incidents, the minister said a Government Resolution (GR) was issued on February 23, 2026, stating that village-level infrastructure works suggested by public representatives will only be prioritized if the village has an approved cremation or burial ground.

District Collectors and Zilla Parishad CEOs have been directed to conduct a special campaign to acquire land for funerals in villages where no government land is available.

"The government is collecting data on all villages in Ahilyanagar and across the state that lack these facilities to ensure that no citizen is denied a dignified final rite," the reply stated. PTI MR KRK