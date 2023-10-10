No difference within party over CWC resolution on Hamas: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said there are no differences in the party on the CWC resolution on Hamas and reminded the BJP of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee favouring the cause of Palestinian people, after the ruling party slammed it for not referring to the terror attack on Israel in its resolution.

The Congress came under attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly supporting Hamas and the Palestine cause, without referring to the attack on Israel.

Congress's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said there are no differences within the party over the CWC document, which has favoured a resolution of the Palestine issue through dialogue.

The BJP is trying to divert people's attention and distract them from the rift in the party over poll ticket distribution.

"It is unfortunate that the BJP is politicising the Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution. All of us want Indians to be safe in Israel and Gaza and that they should return home safely," Gogoi told reporters when asked about the issue.

"There is no resentment and these are all rumours. It is regrettable that people are doing politics over the Congress resolution.... Whether in Israel or in Gaza, we want Indian citizens to be safe. They should come back, that should be the focus," he said.

Gogoi said senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh explained the party's position on X just a day earlier and referred to both the Hamas attacks and the Palestine cause.

Gogoi alleged that the BJP is facing an internal revolt after the declaration of poll candidates' names in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and is now trying to distract people from this internal rift and raising such issues.

"I would like to tell (BJP leader) Kailash Vijayvargiaji that he should remember Vajpayeeji's speech and analyse what he had said.

"After the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the BJP is only talking about the Congress and has forgotten its own history as well as Vajpayeeji's speech," he said.

BJP general secretary Vijayvargia had, in a post in Hindi on X, said: "Extremely condemnable. CWC has passed a resolution in support of Palestine regarding the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas."

"The Congress has once again passed a resolution taking a decision against national policy and national interest. How low will the Congress stoop to to please the people of a particular religion? Now, the Congress is ready to compromise with terrorism also. We and our party have also been in the opposition but never took any step against national interest. The Congress's hand is with terrorism," Vijayvargia said, referring to the opposition party's poll symbol.

In its resolution, the Congress has said: "Finally, the CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days.

"The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect. The CWC calls for an immediate cease-fire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues, including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict."