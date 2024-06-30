No differences between state govt, Raj Bhawan: Himachal governor

Shimla/Solan, Jun 30 (PTI) Amid a row over the appointment of Palampur agriculture university's vice chancellor, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday said there are no differences between the state government and Raj Bhawan.

Shukla's remarks came after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday met the governor and said the file regarding appointment of the agriculture university's VC is with the government and there has been a "communication gap".

Talking to reporters in Solan, Governor Shukla said that a minister had made a statement due to some misunderstanding which has been clarified by Chief Minister Sukhu.

On June 27, Shukla took exception to the reported remarks by state Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar blaming the Raj Bhavan for the delay in the appointment of vice chancellor for the agriculture university in Palampur.

Kumar had reportedly said that the file regarding the appointment of VC of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya at Palampur was pending in Raj Bhavan.

On Sunday, the governor said the file has actually reached the government around three months ago and at present it is with the law department.

The chief minister himself has said this, Shukla said.

Asked about preparedness for the monsoon, the governor said that he held talks with CM Sukhu recently and the government was directed to take adequate measures so that any disaster, like last year's, does not take place.

"I feel that the CM is working in this regard. I hope that this time preparations will be better," he added. PTI COR KVK KVK