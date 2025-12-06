No differences of opinion in LDF over PM SHRI, new labour codes: Kerala CM

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 6 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday rejected speculation that there were differences of opinion within the LDF over the PM SHRI and new labour code issues.

Vijayan was responding to reporters' queries whether the signing of the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) memorandum of understanding (MoU) and preparation of the draft regulations in connection with the new labour codes would create differences within the front as the CPI was opposed to these initiatives.

The opposition of the CPI, a key ally of the CPI(M), was the reason behind the Kerala government decision to put on hold the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme after signing of the MoU.

Responding to the query, the CM said there was no lack of unity in the LDF and all the members of the front have the same stand on these schemes.

He said that the Left front was unitedly opposed to the new educational policy and the new labour codes.

"There is no difference of opinion amongst us on these issues," the CM said.

The Marxist veteran further said that the Centre claims that the PM SHRI aims to improve schools. But, the Left government in Kerala has renovated over 2,000 schools in the state without any help from the Centre, he claimed.

"Therefore, schools in Kerala will not suffer if PM SHRI is not implemented in the state. However, if we do not implement it, various funds for the state, which it was eligible to receive, will be denied by the central government," Vijayan said. PTI HMP KH