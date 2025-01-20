No differences with anyone in party, says D K Shivakumar

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 20 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said that he has no differences with anyone in the party and appealed to the media not to drag him into any controversy.

Shivakumar, who is also Congress state president, said his sole responsibility is to "save" the party and government.

"My only responsibility is to save the party and keep the government stable. I don't have any responsibilities other than this. I don't have differences with anyone. Please don't drag my name unnecessarily into everything," he said, while speaking to reporters here.

The statement comes in the midst of a demand by a section of ministers and MLAs who wanted a full-time Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi recently raised this demand, saying that ministers cannot do justice to the important post of building the party.

Shivakumar said he has been diligently doing his duty of protecting the interests of the party and the party workers.

"It is between the party, the high command and me. Don't whip up fake controversies within the party by reporting that there is dissidence in the party," Shivakumar told reporters here.

Asked if there was no internal rift in the Congress party, he said, "There is no rift in the party. I don't have differences with anyone in the party personally. I am the president of the Congress Karnataka unit and I treat everyone in the party equally. It is my duty to take everyone along." To a question about some ministers writing to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding the replacement of AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shivakumar termed it as speculation and refused to react to it. PTI GMS KH