No differences with BJP-led NDA: Anupriya Patel

Azamgarh (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said on Saturday that the central government is working in a planned manner to make the farmers prosperous and self-reliant and claimed that her Apna Dal (S) has no differences with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Patel, who is also the Apna Dal (S) chief, was addressing a meeting of workers organised to strengthen the party at Hariaudh Kala Kendra in Azamgarh. She said that the party is being strengthened further to prepare for the panchayat elections.

Talking to reporters after the programme, she targeted the opposition, saying that if they "speak the language of anti-India forces, then it is very unfortunate for the country".

She described Operation Sindoor as the clear goal of the government and the Army against terrorism and said that the Army successfully completed it. She said that the central government is constantly working towards making farmers self-reliant by 2047 and Kisan Samman Nidhi is a part of that.

Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on Saturday, under which 9.70 crore farmers of the country have been benefited, and out of these 2.5 crore farmers are from Uttar Pradesh.

On the question of panchayat elections, she said, "The party is fully prepared for the panchayat elections and the district committee has been formed. The hard-working workers of the party will be given full opportunity in the panchayat elections." While answering the question on the relations of NDA, she said that her party is a "part of NDA, there is no rift in it in any way, there is no difference of opinion anywhere".