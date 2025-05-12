No dilution in India's foreign policy: Odisha BJP chief

Bhubaneswar, May 12 (PTI) Asserting that there has been no dilution in India’s foreign policy, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal on Monday said the Centre would give a proper response to the Congress, which had raised questions about it.

Samal made the remark while replying to reporters’ questions about the Congress seeking answers from the central government on whether it had accepted third-party mediation on Kashmir, following US announcements made on behalf of India and Pakistan regarding no military action on the border.

"It is obvious that we abide by the Simla agreement. There should be no doubt about it, no deviation in it. We will not make any compromise on foreign affairs," Samal added.

The Congress on Monday urged the Centre to clarify whether it is open to third-party mediation on the Kashmir issue, warning that such a stance could potentially violate the Simla Agreement.

Referring to US President Donald Trump's daily statements, claiming that he was intervening in the matter, the Congress said a clarification from the Union government on the matter was inevitable. PTI AAM AAM MNB