No direction from Cong high command on leadership change, says Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Mandya (Karnataka), Nov 28 (PTI) Congress MLC and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday said the Congress high command has not given any direction on the leadership change and the confusion is media creation.

He also said no one knows whether any promise was made in 2023 about leadership change after two-and-half years and hence it was not good to speculate about it.

"There is no battle or skirmish (in ruling Congress). Since there is no confusion amongst us, I feel the media is into perception creation. The Congress high command has not given any direction for leadership change. If there is anything like that then they will call and discuss," Yathindra told reporters here .

He added that some people are saying that the deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should be elevated but he has said that he will listen to the party high command.

The party high command has said that it will invite both and discuss the issue. Till then no confusion should prevail, he noted.

Regarding confusion in the party over leadership issue, Yathindra said there can be aspirants in every party and some might have demanded the post of Chief Minister.

According to him, people aspiring to become Chief Minister is not a big issue as it happened in all the political parties in power including the BJP when it was ruling Karnataka.

Both the CM and DCM have said that they will stick to what the party high command says. Hence, all the confusion will be resolved.

To a question on the promise to Shivakumar to make him next Chief Minister, Yathindra said, "No one knows whether any promise was made about leadership change after two and half years. High command may or may not be knowing about it. So, it is not proper to speculate about it." On the question of MLAs being divided on the issue, he said, "Which MLA is in whose favour should not be discussed before media. It is the internal matter of the party, which should be left to us." PTI GMS GMS SA