No directives to make Hindi mandatory in official communications: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The government has not issued any directives to make Hindi mandatory in official communications, central services or educational institutions, Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said this in response to a written question from DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, seeking to know whether the government has issued any directives making Hindi mandatory. "No, sir," the minister responded.

Replying to a separate question from DMK MP Matheswaran VS seeking to know the funds spent on the promotion of Hindi since 2014, the minister provided data that showed Rs 736.11 crore has been incurred from the budget allocated to the Department of Official Language between 2014-15 and 2024-25. PTI ABS ABS SKY SKY