No discharge for Eknath Khadse in `land grab' case; court orders framing of charges

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) A special court here has refused to discharge former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse and his kin in the Bhosari land grab case, noting there was "dishonest intention" to cause loss to the public exchequer for private gains.

Charges shall be framed against Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse and their son-in-law Girish Chaudhari, said the special court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases.

In the order passed on December 3, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday, judge Satyanarayan Navander said Eknath Khadse took "undue advantage" of his position as revenue minister.

At this stage, it is sufficient to note that the material on record makes out case for framing of charge against the accused for the offences punishable under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, the court said.

The judge posted the matter for framing of charges on December 18 when the three accused will have to remain present.

The court in its order noted that Khadse as revenue minister was entrusted with powers to protect public interest, or to take any decision in public interest, but such powers could not have been exercised to gain financial or other undue advantage for himself or his family members.

The accused made a serious attempt to grab huge compensation from the government by entering into a sale agreement for a piece of land in Bhosari near Pune, knowing it would be acquired by the government, said the judge.

"No doubt, the accused were hands-in-glove in entering into the transaction with a motive to have unlawful gain by cheating the Government," the court said.

Khadse, a senior minister in the earlier BJP-led government in Maharashtra, had to step down in 2016 after he was accused of misusing his position to facilitate the purchase of government land in Bhosari industrial area by his wife and son-in-law.

The Khadse family purchased the land for Rs 3.75 crore when its actual price was Rs 31.01 crore, it was alleged. PTI SP KRK