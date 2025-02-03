No discrepancy in hostel allotments to students of central universities: MoE tells LS

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The education ministry on Monday ruled out any discrepancy in the allotment of hostels to students in central universities.

Responding to a written question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, said there are established norms and guidelines for hostel allotment in central universities, ensuring a transparent, merit-based and equitable allocation process.

"No discrepancy in the allotment of hostels to students in central universities has come to the notice of the government. Central universities are autonomous bodies, established by Acts of Parliament and governed by provisions of their respective Acts, Statues and Ordinances made thereunder.

"The allotment of hostels is done by the universities as per their respective rules, regulations and ordinances. There are established norms and guidelines for hostel allotment in central universities, ensuring a transparent, merit-based and equitable allocation process," Majumdar said.

The minister informed that priority is given to students based on factors such as distance of residence, academic performance, social category and special needs of differently abled students. PTI GJS RHL