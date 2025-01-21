No discrimination between hills and valley districts under Manipur’s BJP govt: CM

Imphal, Jan 21 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday asserted that the BJP-led government in the state believes in inclusive development and does not differentiate between hills and valley districts while allotting welfare projects.

Members of the Meitei and Kuki communities, engaged in a bloody conflict since May 2023, mainly live in Imphal Valley and hill areas of the state, respectively. The violence left over 250 people dead and thousands homeless.

“The BJP-led government does not differentiate between hills and valley in allotting development projects. We believe in inclusive development. When we show respect for one another, the bond of unity will be stronger,” the chief minister said while addressing a sports event at Riha village in Kamjong district.

Elaborating on some of the major works taken up during the last seven years in Kamjong district in the hills, Singh said that the construction of a mini secretariat in the district has been completed and will be inaugurated soon.

He also said that two schools in the district will be upgraded 33/11 KV sub-stations are being constructed.

The chief minister said that the construction of a bridge over Maklangriver has been sanctioned and a District Transport Office (DTO) at Kamjong will be opened soon.

Citing developmental works taken in the hill districts, Singh said that an astroturf football ground has been handed over to the people of Ukhrul district.

The gallery of the Ukhrul Sports complex was constructed by the BJP-led government and Pettigrew College will be upgraded with an estimated cost of around Rs 70 crore, he added.

To redress the problem of scarcity of water in Ukhrul district, a dam has been constructed in Shiroy hill and a total amount of around Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned, he said.

The chief minister also assured the people that the government will construct a gallery with an estimated cost of around Rs 2.5 crore in Lungreiphung ground of Riha village. PTI COR NN