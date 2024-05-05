No discrimination in govt schemes, Muslims realise opposition using them as pawns: PM Modi

Sitapur/Etawah (UP), May 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Muslims now understand that the Congress and INDIA bloc are using them as pawns, asserting that the community is distancing itself from them after seeing the development carried out by the BJP.

Addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Rekha Verma in Uttar Pradesh's Dhaurahra, Modi said that the poor and those belonging to the SC, ST and OBC communities have also come to the BJP.

He also addressed an election meeting in Etawah, and offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and held a roadshow, on his first visit to the holy town since the consecration at the shrine on January 22.

In a televised ceremony two days ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister was seen prostrating before the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple.

At the Dhaurahra rally, Modi said, "Muslim brothers and sisters are seeing that (houses under) PM housing scheme were given to all the needy. Be it water connection or gas cylinder under Ujjwala Yojana, every government benefit was given to all...they (Muslims) are also getting benefits of all schemes without discrimination," "The Muslim community also realises that the Congress and INDI alliance have made them pawns," he said, adding that "that is why the Muslim community is also distancing itself from these contractors of vote bank politics".

Now, to save the Muslim vote bank, these people (opposition) are playing a new game and are out doing appeasement in the open, he said.

In Etawah, the prime minister lashed out at the "dynastic politics" of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, saying while the opposition alliance partners work only to benefit their own families, he is building a better future for the nation's next generations.

Referring to himself and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "We don't have children. We are working for your children." The prime minister also said that he is laying the foundation to ensure that India remains a powerful nation for the next 1,000 years.

"Modi is doing this because irrespective of whether Modi is there or not, the country will always remain and what are these SP-Congress people doing? They are fighting elections for their future and the future of their children," he added.

"Now they are trying their best to spread lies about our democracy and our Constitution because Modi has exposed their appeasement of vote banks," he alleged.

The SP and the Congress, both members of the opposition INDIA bloc, are contesting the polls in UP as allies.

In Dhaurahra, Modi said the manifesto of the Congress reflects Muslim League's thinking.

BR Ambedkar and even Jawaharlal Nehru had said it clearly that there would be no religion-based reservation, but the Congress and INDIA bloc are "adamant on giving reservation on the basis of religion", he said.

"They don't realise that they are preparing the ground to break the country once again on the basis of religion," the prime minister said.

He went on to say that in Karnataka, Muslims were "made OBC" overnight and provided reservation from the OBC quota.

"They (Congress) now want to do across the country what they did in Karnataka. They want to rob the reservation for SC, ST and OBC on the basis of religion," he claimed.

"Politics of appeasement has become compulsory for the existence of 'shehzade' of SP and Congress," Modi said in an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

"I will not allow reservation on the basis of religion...there will be no theft of the reservation for SC, ST and OBC till Modi is alive," said the prime minister.

He also alleged that the INDIA bloc has an eye on the people's property. "They say that they will do an X-ray of your property and take the excess and distribute it among their vote bank," he said.

Modi also attacked the opposition over the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The SP, Congress and INDI alliance claim that after coming to power they will bring back Article 370. They have disrespected Babasaheb BR Ambedkar who gave us the Constitution which was for everyone," he said.

But the Congress did not implement it across the country, he added.

"The Indian Constitution was not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. Dalits, tribals and OBCs did not get reservation there. There was a wall of Article 370. Modi buried this (Article 370) in kabristan (graveyard) after coming to power," said the prime minister.

They cannot take out (Article) 370 from the grave and throw it on the forehead of the country," he said.

Modi claimed the opposition says that they will stop facilities like free ration scheme and Vande Bharat trains after coming to power.

"I want to ask SP and Congress people...will you convert Ram Temple into a hospital after coming to power? Will you run a bulldozer over Vishwanath corridor in Kashi?" said the prime minister.

He started his speech with the issues of farmers and said, "Friends, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur areas are called the sugar bowl of Uttar Pradesh. But the previous SP government during its regime added bitterness to the lives of my sugarcane farmers." Modi said, "Sugarcane farmers did not get paid for their produce for years. Even if payment was made, the money was given in instalments. All these shortcomings have been removed by the BJP government." At the Dhaurahra rally, the prime minister was accompanied by sitting Dhaurahra MP Rekha Verma, MP from Lakhimpur Ajay Mishra Teni, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudary and BJP candidate from Sitapur Rajesh Verma.

Polling in Etawah is scheduled on May 7 in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, while Dhaurahra will vote on May 13 (fourth phase).

Voting for the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, under which the Ayodhya district falls, will take place in the fifth phase of the elections on May 20. PTI CDN NAV KVK KVK