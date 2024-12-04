No discrimination, MGNREGS funds to Bengal stopped due to non-compliance: Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) With funds under the flagship MGNREGS stalled for West Bengal for more than two years now, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the Centre is not discriminating against the state, which he blamed for not complying with the Union government's directives.

The funds for West Bengal under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) have been stopped since March 2022 due to non-compliance of directives of the Central government, according to the Ministry of Rural Development.

Asked what is the way forward, Chouhan said at a presser here, "We are concerned about the poor people in West Bengal as well. We have asked for certain compliances, and if the state fulfils them, we will consider it".

Chouhan also said the state has been provided funds under other schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

"West Bengal has received funds under PM Sadak Yojana because there were no discrepancies in that. We give funds for a purpose. If that purpose is not met, if names of schemes are changed, non-eligible people are made beneficiaries, standards are not followed, should we not ask for answers? Should we keep giving money," Chouhan asked.

"The Centre has the right to conduct a probe. It was done, irregularities were found, so we had to take action," he said.

The minister added that action will be taken if similar irregularities are found in other states.

While replying during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Chouhan strongly refuted Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee's allegation that Central funds under various welfare schemes were not released to West Bengal.

Chouhan also accused the West Bengal government of diverting Central funds and making "undeserving" people beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

Trinamool Congress has been repeatedly accusing the Union government of depriving the state of Central funds.

It is also among the key issues the party plans to raise during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. PTI AO ARI