No discrimination with Jharkhand in allocation of funds: Athawale

Ranchi, Jan 20 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday asserted that the Centre does not discriminate against Jharkhand in the allocation of funds and is committed to the development of all sections of society.

Addressing a press conference, Athawale said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is working with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' for the welfare of all communities.

"The allegation that the Centre does not send money to Jharkhand is incorrect. There is no discrimination," he said.

He said over 57.3 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened across the country, including 2.2 crore in Jharkhand.

Under the Mudra scheme, loans were extended to around 56.31 crore beneficiaries nationwide, of which 1.65 crore were from Jharkhand, he said.

"A total of 39.19 lakh LPG connections were provided in Jharkhand under the Ujjwala scheme, while over 1.65 lakh houses were allotted in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," he said.

Athawale, the MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment, was asked about the pending scholarships for OBC students from the state.

He said Jharkhand's ST, SC and OBC Welfare Minister Chamra Lina had raised the matter with him. "I spoke to officials, and they informed me that the scholarship amount has been approved and will soon be released to Jharkhand." The minister, meanwhile, announced the setting up of a unit of his party, RPI-A, in Jharkhand. He named Shiv Oraon as the state president, Sikandar Oraon as the vice-president, and Punam Singh as the head of the party's women's wing.

"Our party originated in Maharashtra, but it has units in 28 states. Though we are not in a position to contest elections everywhere at present, we will work to strengthen the organisation," he said.

He congratulated Nitin Nabin on being elected president of the BJP, expressing confidence that he would take the party to new heights.

Athawale also claimed that the BJP-led NDA would form the next government in West Bengal. PTI SAN SAN SOM