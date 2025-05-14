No discussion in NCP (SP) camp about merger of two factions: Anil Deshmukh

Nagpur, May 14 (PTI) Senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday rejected speculation about a potential merger between the factions led by Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stressing that no such discussion was held in the NCP (SP) camp.

Speculation about the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) led by his uncle Sharad Pawar gained traction days after the latter reportedly said it was up to NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule and Ajit to decide about the reunion. The undivided NCP split in July 2023.

"The speculation about the potential merger is just a media discussion. No meeting or discussion has been held in the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) camp," Deshmukh said.

Addressing a press conference, the former Maharashtra home minister demanded setting up an inquiry committee under a retired high court judge to probe the alleged bogus recruitment of teachers in government-run primary schools in Nagpur district.

He alleged that thousands of teachers secured employment through bogus certificates.

Deshmukh said the scam may not be restricted to Nagpur district but could be wider in scale, covering Maharashtra.

"This scam is bigger than the infamous Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh," he alleged.

Deshmukh said members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will deliberate on the joint strategy for the upcoming elections to local bodies and contest jointly in areas where the coordination is feasible.

Last week, the Supreme Court directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold long-pending elections for local bodies within four months. PTI CLS NSK