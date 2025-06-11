No discussion on cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah and Kharge

Kalaburagi/Chikkaballapura, June 11 (PTI) Amid speculations over a cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday clarified that no such discussion has taken place.

Rumours gained traction after Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary, (Organisation) K C Venugopal and the general secretary in-charge for Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala held a meeting with Siddaramaiah and his deputy and Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar at the Congress' new headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"No discussion has happened on this (KPCC president change), also there has been no discussion on cabinet reshuffle, and new induction into the cabinet," Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi.

Responding to a question regarding cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah in Chikkaballapura said, "there was no discussion on this." Pressure is mounting within the ruling Congress for a cabinet reshuffle, as the government has completed two years in office.

A section of MLAs, eyeing ministerial berths, has demanded a rejig, with some openly expressed their desire to be indcuted into the cabinet.

The state cabinet has not undergone any reshuffle ever since the Congress government was formed in May 2023. PTI KSU ROH