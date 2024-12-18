No discussion on change in ministership, says NCP leader and Kerala Minister Saseendran

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 (PTI) Senior NCP leader in Kerala and state Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Wednesday rejected media reports about the change in the party's lone ministership in the Left government and made it clear that there is no obstacle for party MLA Thomas K Thomas to be part of the state cabinet instead of him.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP is an ally in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the state. It has two MLAS - A K Saseendran and Thomas K Thomas.

Saseendran told reporters here that he had already made his stand clear in this regard and informed the party's state and central leadership about his mind when a discussion came in this regard two months ago.

The minister's reaction came amidst speculations about the recent meeting of Thomas, who represents Kuttanad constituency in the state assembly, with NCP national president Sharad Pawar in New Delhi.

"At present, no discussion is happening in the NCP about the change in the ministership. As a parliamentary party leader of the state NCP, Thomas has all right to meet the national president and hold discussions with him," Saseendran said.

His action was not at all a violation of party discipline or any anti-party move, the minister further said.

However, Saseendran said he didn't know the details of the personal conversation between Pawar and Thomas.

"I am not against Thomas becoming minister. I am not at all a blockade of that. But, I am particular about one thing, that the party should have a representation in the state government," he added.

While talking to reporters, Thomas also denied media reports that he had met Sharad Pawar to discuss the removal of Saseendran from the state cabinet.

"I went to Delhi and met Pawar after the recent state committee meeting as directed by him. No such discussions were held. I just met him and came back," he said.

It is the national leadership of the party which should take a final decision about the change in NCP's ministership in the state cabinet, he added. PTI LGK KH