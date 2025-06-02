No discussion on merger: Deshmukh on meetings between Sharad, Ajit Pawar

Nagpur, Jun 2 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Monday downplayed speculation about a political reunion following recent meetings between Sharad Pawar and his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar, asserting there was no discussion on the rival NCP factions coming together.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have met on multiple occasions in the recent past, fuelling speculation in political circles about rapprochement.

Asked about it, Deshmukh told reporters here, "There is no discussion on both the NCPs reuniting. The two leaders keep meeting on different occasions on issues related to sugar and educational institutes. There is no discussion on the two factions merging." Such meetings are routine, the former state home minister added.

On the issue of various local and civic body elections pending in the state, Deshmukh said they should be held as per the Supreme Court's orders. "Clean drinking water and governance issues are pending, elections should not be delayed further," he said.

Elections to several local and civic bodies, including the all-important and cash rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are long overdue.

The Supreme Court last month directed the State Election Commission to hold local body elections within four months, in what would be the mini-assembly polls.

On the issue of Raigad and Nashik guardian ministers not being appointed, Deshmukh said, "It's disappointing that key administrative posts remain vacant. We need to come together and resolve this for better governance." He also criticised the state government for failing to address the real issues faced by farmers.

"They promised loan waiver, but nothing has been done. The government must act, not just talk," Deshmukh said.

He also alleged a fraud in the recruitment of teachers in Malegaon and demanded a high-level probe into it.

"More than 100 bogus teachers have been recruited using fraudulent methods," he alleged, and said they will move court if the government fails to take immediate action into the matter.

"If a scam is happening in the education minister's own constituency, then a thorough, independent probe is necessary," he said. PTI COR MR GK