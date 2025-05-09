No discussion so far with Sharad Pawar about merger of two NCPs: Sule

Pune, May 9 (PTI) NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday said she had not spoken to either her father Sharad Pawar or the party's Maharashtra's chief Jayant Patil about the possibility of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party coming together.

Sule's statement came a day after a section of the media claimed that NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had said it was up to Sule and his estranged nephew and rival NCP chief Ajit Pawar to take a decision about merger.

"I was busy with the all-party meet in Delhi over the evolving situation on the country's borders. I returned yesterday, and have not met (Sharad) Pawar yet. I will have to meet him and understand what he had said to the press," the Baramati MP told reporters here.

Currently her priority was the country, she added.

Asked if she has spoken to any of the party MLAs about the issue, Sule said she is not coordinating with the MLAs of the party. "I am responsible for coordination of MPS in Parliament and as a team, we are doing a good job. In fact, we are seen as a high-performing team. Whatever we do, we will do it collectively," she added.

A day before, NCP (SP) MLA Uttam Jankar had made a pitch for a merger with the NCP led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and joining the ruling alliance.

Jankar, who represents the Malshiras assembly constituency in Solapur district, said he and three other MLAs from the region have conveyed their view to party supremo Sharad Pawar.

The NCP founded by Sharad Pawar split down the middle in July 2023 when Ajit Pawar and MLAs loyal to him walked away to join the ruling alliance of the BJP and Shiv Sena. PTI SPK KRK