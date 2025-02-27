No discussions on change in leadership of Kerala Congress: Satheesan

Kochi: Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Thursday rejected reports of any change in leadership of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), saying that he would be aware if any such discussions were being held in the party.

Analysis | Why Shashi Tharoor is a better bet for Congress in Kerala than KC Venugopal?

Satheesan, addressing reporters here, said there were no discussions in the party with regard to replacing K Sudhakaran as KPCC chief and that there were no disagreements among the leaders of the party.

The leader of opposition in the assembly said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) called to Delhi the PCC leaders of all the states, including Kerala, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam, where assembly elections are expected to be held in 2026 to discuss the roadmap for the polls.

"But you (media) are spinning it as if there is some problem in the KPCC. There are no problems amongst us. There are no disagreements," he said.

Satheesan further said that the Congress high command decides the changes in leadership of PCCs.

"They will make the right decision at the right time. There are no discussions about it here or in Delhi," he said.

His reaction comes a day after Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor strongly backed Sudhakaran's continuation as KPCC chief.

Tharoor's remarks came in the wake of Sudhakaran stating that it was up to the high command to take a decision on reorganising the party and changing the KPCC president.