'No dispute': Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother does U-turn on divorcing wife

Lucknow, Jan 28 (PTI) BJP leader Aparna Yadav's husband Prateek Yadav, who had alleged that she had ruined his family ties and he would seek a divorce from her "as soon as possible," on Wednesday said that he has sorted out all disputes with her.

On Instagram, Prateek, step-brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, posted a video in which he said, "On January 19, I had a serious dispute with my wife Aparna, following which i made two posts on social media. However, the matter has now been resolved mutually after discussions, and there is no longer any dispute between us.

He also posted the caption "Haters, go to hell" in the video. In another post, he posted a video with Aparna.

In a lengthy post on January, 19, Prateek described Aparna as a "family destroyer" and accused her of being self-centred and driven by fame and influence.

"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to do is become famous and influential. Right now, I am (in) a very bad mental health condition, and she doesn't bother. That's because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her," Prateek had said.

The post also carried a picture of Aparna, and the post still exists on Instagram.

Aparna had contested the 2017 assembly elections on an SP ticket from the Cantt seat in Lucknow but lost to Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

She joined the BJP in March 2022 and was appointed vice chairperson of the state women's commission in September 2024. PTI ABN AMJ AMJ