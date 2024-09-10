No dispute in ruling Mahayuti over credit for govt welfare schemes: CM Shinde

Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday asserted there was no dispute in the ruling Mahayuti over taking credit for government welfare programmes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana as he kickstarted his party Shiv Sena's campaign to create awareness about 10 schemes of his dispensation ahead of the assembly polls.

Talking to reporters in Thane, his political turf adjoining Mumbai, Shinde said leaders and workers of the three Mahayuti (grand alliance) parties --- the Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP -- are reaching out to people so that eligible beneficiaries do not miss out on gains of government-run schemes.

The CM described the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a financial assistance scheme targeted at women from low-income groups, as a "major success".

He announced that to ensure wide coverage of this and other welfare schemes, and their benefits, Shiv Sainiks will visit each household in the state starting from Tuesday.

"There was no dispute over credit for the scheme (Ladki Bahin). We are working as a government. Workers of three parties are trying to reach out to people so that beneficiaries do not miss out on government schemes," the CM insisted.

His remarks came after a war of words ensued among the Mahayuti partners over taking credit for the flagship scheme, under which women aged 21-65 receive Rs 1,500 per month with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

Last week, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai, who belongs to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, expressed disappointment over Deputy CM Ajit Pawar of the NCP, who holds the finance portfolio and announced the scheme in the budget, virtually "hijacking" the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

He said not using the full name of the scheme (which includes the term Mukhyamantri or CM) during his (Pawar's) public outreach programmes was not as per protocols.

"The scheme has the term 'Chief Minister' in its name, and removing it from the scheme is inappropriate. It should not have been done," Desai opined.

"It is a state government scheme and he (Pawar) should have taken everyone along," the excise minister had said.

Shinde said across Maharashtra, Shiv Sainiks will cover 15 families daily to check if they have received the benefits of various schemes.

If families have not received the benefits of schemes, the activists will work to resolve their issues and provide guidance. They will also inform families about various pre-people decisions taken by the government, he said.

The CM, who launched the campaign on Monday, said his party workers will try to increase the awareness about 10 government schemes like the Ladki Bahin, Mukhyamantri Yuva Prashikshan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Vayoshree Yojana, Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana and Mukhyamantri Electricity Pump Bill Waiver scheme, among others.

The initiative is modelled on 'Shashan Aplya Dhari' drive (administration at your doorstep), which benefited five crore people, the chief minister said.

Of the 2.5 crore beneficiaries targeted by Ladki Bahin, 1.6 crore have already received funds in their bank accounts. The drive aims to ensure all beneficiaries receive their entitled benefits and are aware of them, Shinde noted.

The awareness campaign on welfare schemes aims to cover around 1 crore families within one week, with activities continuing into the following week. The progress of the campaign will be monitored through a geo-tracking application, he said.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are likely to be held in November. PTI PR COR GK RSY