No divide and rule policy to be allowed in Bengal: Mamata assures minorities

Kolkata, Apr 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured the minority community members that she will not allow "any divide and rule policy" to persist in the state.

Addressing a programme of the Jain community in Kolkata, Banerjee referred to the disappointment of Muslims over the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act and said she would protect all minority people and their properties.

"I know you are aggrieved because of the enactment of the Waqf Act. Have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal by which one can divide and rule," she said.

"See the situation in Bangladesh. This (Waqf Bill) should have not been passed now," Banerjee said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday. PTI SCH NN