No divisions within ruling Cong in Karnataka, govt intact: G Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Rejecting the claims of any divisions within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, amid talks of leadership change, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday asserted that the government is intact, and there is absolutely no problem.

Playing down the speculations about leadership change and cabinet rejig, the senior Congress leader said, such discussions are only in the media, and nothing on this has been discussed in the legislature party.

There have been talks about chief minister change in the state, when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as the "November revolution", citing purported "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

There are also speculations about cabinet reshuffle. According to many party insiders, if the Congress high command gives its go ahead for the reshuffle, it will mean that the incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue, scuttling the chances of Shivakumar occupying the coveted post.

"Who is making all these speculations? Inside the party we have not decided anything, we have not discussed anything. The CLP (Congress Legislature Party) has not been called or discussed about leadership change or expansion, nothing is happening within the party. It is only outside in the media, a lot of speculations are happening," Parameshwara said in response to a question on leadership change and cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "naturally if you (media) come and ask for my reaction, I will say something, and that is how this (speculation) is happening. I don't think inside the party any discussions are happening in this direction." Asked as to when the cabinet reshuffle is expected, the Home minister said, the CM had shared with leaders and senior ministers that four months back the party high command had given permission for cabinet reshuffle, but he had requested for the government to complete 2.5 years to carry out the exercise.

"But, now I don't know if there is again the same attempt to reshuffle the cabinet," he said, adding that "let's wait and see." Responding to a question, Parameshwara asserted that "our government is intact. There is absolutely no problem in our government. People speculate, what can you do?" He asked the opposition BJP leaders to set their house in order, before criticising the Congress.

Meanwhile, responding to opposition -- for extending Bengaluru metro rail services to neighbouring Tumakuru, Parameshwara, who is Tumakuru district incharge Minister said, the Congress government's concept is to ease out the pressure on Bengaluru city in terms of traffic, water and electricity.

"We want to go beyond Bengaluru -- Ramanagara, Kolar, Tumakuru. We want to go out of Bengaluru and develop those cities. That's the concept we have in mind. If we want to develop those cities, you have to give connectivity. So for the first time we are going out of Bengaluru. Or else the Metro normally is within the city," he said.

Stating that he doesn't understand BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's view that -- extending metro to Tumakuru is a "waste of money", the Minister said, "I will try to speak to him and convince him, and explain. He is the representative from Bengaluru south Lok Sabha segment and he can say his views on Tumakuru, but we hail from Tumakuru, we look forward to developing it on the lines of Bengaluru." Surya on Monday expressed reservations over extending metro service to Tumakuru, terming it an "urban planning nightmare" and criticising the Congress government in Karnataka for the "exorbitant" cost involved in the project.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has floated tenders to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 59.6-km corridor from Madavara in Bengaluru to Tumakuru, estimated to cost Rs 20,896 crore.

Stating that the digital arrest incidents are becoming more and more serious, the Home minister said, such incidents will be looked into seriously and action will be taken.

Citing an incident where a 57-year-old woman allegedly lost about Rs 32 crore in a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam, which is perhaps the largest cyber fraud of its kind in Karnataka, he said, "it was happening for the last one year, but she did not come to police, now she has complained to police after losing money. We will definitely take it seriously and look into it." PTI KSU ADB