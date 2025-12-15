No documents related to Nehru found missing from PMML during its inspection in 2025: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) No documents related to first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru have been found missing from the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) during its annual inspection this year, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha by BJP MP Sambit Patra.

The minister was asked whether the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) has "formulated any policy" for conducting annual audit of the documents available in the museum.

"No, there is no annual audit of documents in Prime Ministers Museum and Library," Shekhawat said.

He was also asked whether "certain documents related to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru have been found missing" from the museum during the annual inspection of the PMML in 2025.

"No documents related to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru have been found missing from the museum during the annual inspection of the PMML in the year 2025," the Union minister added.

Asked whether the said documents were "improperly and illegally removed" from the museum, Shekhawat said, "Does not arise." The Union minister further said in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the PMML in 2025, "no decision regarding the non-availability of documents related to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was taken".

PMML is housed in Teen Murti Bhawan, which also hosts the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

The Teen Murti Bhawan in central Delhi after Nehru's death became the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), housing a rich collection of books and rare records. The NMML was renamed to PMML Society in 2023.

PMML Society, the key decision-making body of the PMML, is helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its president, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the vice-president. PTI KND KND KVK KVK