No doubt about BJP-Sena win in Nagpur civic polls, Oppn has nothing to offer: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed confidence that the BJP-Shiv Sena combine will come to power in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, saying the Opposition front has nothing to offer the city.

Fadnavis led a roadshow on a motorcycle from Bharat Mata Chowk to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in the Mahal area on the last day of campaigning for the civic elections.

Addressing the crowds, the chief minister said, "Looking at the overwhelming response from the people, I have no doubt that under the leadership of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will break its past record and hoist the saffron flag at the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and in civic bodies of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra." The people of Nagpur have seen how the BJP has transformed the city, he said, adding that the Opposition parties indulge in empty talk but have nothing to offer.

The 151-seat Nagpur civic body will go to the polls on January 15. The BJP is contesting 143 seats, and Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on eight seats. The Congress is contesting independently on all 151 seats. PTI CLS ARU