No effect of conflict with Pakistan on economy, parameters strong to do well globally: BJP

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Asserting that the conflict with Pakistan will have no negative impact on the Indian economy, the BJP on Friday said its size continues to grow at a fast rate and the economic parameters remain strong.

BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to focussing on strengthening the economy.

Addressing a press conference, he said India is doing well in all three measures needed for a country to do well globally -- robust economy, strong military capability and intense global engagement.

Be it inflation, fiscal consolidation or forex reserves, India is doing well on macroeconomic factors, while sustaining an exemplary welfare delivery model and expanding investment in infrastructure, the BJP spokesperson said.

Agarwal cited the recent positive reports of the RBI, besides that of Fitch Ratings and Moody's on the Indian economy to make his point.

India is well-positioned to deal with the negative effects of US tariffs and global trade disruptions as domestic growth drivers and low dependence on exports anchor the economy, Moody's Ratings said on Wednesday.

In a note on India, the ratings agency said government initiatives to boost private consumption, expand manufacturing capacity and increase infrastructure spending will help offset the weakening outlook for global demand.

The RBI said that amid global trade realignments and industrial policy shifts, India is increasingly positioned to function as a "connector country" that can become a key intermediary in sectors such as technology, digital services and pharmaceuticals.

The BJP spokesperson said the Indian economy continues to do well despite geopolitical conflicts and the tariff war.

The recent conflict with Pakistan will have no negative impact on the economy, he said, adding that India's rise has rendered pace to the global economic growth as well.