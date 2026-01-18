No electoral alliance with AIUDF in Assam Assembly polls: Gaurav

Guwahati, Jan 18 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said that the party will not enter into any electoral alliance with the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF for the coming Assembly polls in the state.

Addressing meetings at different locations of Hajo-Sualkuchi constituency, Gogoi said, "After the AIUDF's complete failure in the last Lok Sabha elections, its political calculation of crossing the electoral hurdle in the 2026 Assembly elections by aligning with the Congress is entirely misplaced." The Congress is working out an alliance with several other opposition parties in line with the one worked out for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, from which it had kept out AIUDF.

Urging people's support for building a 'Bor Asom' (greater Assam), he termed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the "most dishonest" CM of the state.

He claimed that failure to keep promises such as granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities of the state "prove that Sarma is a dishonest" CM.

Gogoi alleged that Sarma has amassed vast wealth in the name of his wife and son and said that once the Congress comes to power, it will confiscate all illegally acquired property.

He accused the BJP of creating divisions in society in the name of religion, language, ethnicity and community, asserting that such divisive politics serve only personal interests, not development.

Gogoi said the Congress would "rebuild peace and harmony, and serve the poor in the same way as former chief minister Tarun Gogoi had done", referring to his late father.

Former state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Bora, who accompanied Gogoi, also took a swipe at the ruling party and alleged that the BJP "failed" to fulfil the promises on the basis of which it came to power.