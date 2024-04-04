No end to chaos in MVA, Cong’s condition pitiable: BJP Maharashtra poll in-charge Dinesh Sharma

Bhandara, Apr 4 (PTI) The condition of the Congress has become so "pitiable" that it has to put up with the actions of its “barely existing” ally Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed BJP Maharashtra election in-charge Dr Dinesh Sharma on Thursday.

Advertisment

Sharma, a former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said the “chaos” in the opposition camp Maha Vikas Aghadi is not ending as its constituents are fielding Lok Sabha candidates on Congress seats and trying to “finish” the grand old party.

The Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar comprise the MVA.

It seems there would be no one to even take the name of the Congress in Mumbai, he claimed at a press conference in Gondia ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 19.

Advertisment

“The Congress’ condition has become so pitiable that it has to bear with its barely existing ally Sena (UBT),” he said.

Congress leaders had earlier expressed dissatisfaction after the Sena (UBT) unilaterally announced many candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, advising the partner to stick to “coalition dharma”.

Sharma also claimed that the opposition was not getting candidates for the upcoming polls. “The opposition will not get even one seat in Maharashtra,” he said, adding that the ruling Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP will sweep the state.

Advertisment

The MVA is spreading “lies that the BJP will finish the Constitution if brought back to power”. Sharma said, “No one will dare change the Constitution as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP workers are around”.

This election is between nationalist parties and dynastic outfits like Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress, he claimed.

Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ramtek (Scheduled Caste), Bhandara-Gondiya and Gadchiroli-Chimur (Scheduled Tribe) will go to polls in the first phase on April 19. PTI COR CLS NR