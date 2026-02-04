No end to encounters even in 2026: J-K CM's jibe at BJP over its 2019 claims on ending terrorism

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Encounters are taking place even in 2026, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday in a veiled jibe at the BJP over its claim that terrorism would end following the abrogation of Article 370 that happened in 2019.

Three Pakistani terrorists were killed in encounters with security forces in the higher reaches of Ramnagar in Udhampur and Chatroo in Kishtwar districts on Wednesday, taking the death toll in nine gunfights in the Jammu region in the past three weeks to five.

Earlier, one Pakistani terrorist was killed in Kathua on January 23, while an Army paratrooper also laid down his life in a gunfight in Kishtwar on January 18.

"It just keeps going on. They (terrorists) were killed, fine, but where did they come from? How did they reach Udhampur? Since when were they there? And how long will this continue? "We were told that after 2019, this cycle would end. But now, even in 2026, it has started again and is not stopping," the chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He was responding to a question about the killing of two JeM terrorists in a two-day-long operation in Ramnagar forest in Udhampur district.

"On the contrary, areas that were completely free of terrorism before 2014–15 are now witnessing such incidents. So how did they reach Udhampur? Since when were they present there? Somewhere, we must get answers to these questions," the chief minister said.

Asked about the upcoming three-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Abdullah said he would not like to discuss it in the media. "We will sit across the table and talk. There are many issues that need to be discussed face-to-face. We will do that." In response to another question related to the rise in cancer cases in the Union Territory, the chief minister said there was no dispute over the fact that cancer incidence was rising, and the reasons behind it could only be determined by medical experts.

Outlining the government's role in curbing the number of such cases, he mentioned three key responsibilities that needed urgent attention.

"The first is increased funding for research and development, along with the creation of proper infrastructure. The second is strengthening the healthcare system to ensure that state cancer institutes function effectively, have adequate infrastructure, and allow doctors to work efficiently." The third priority, he said, is supporting financially weaker sections for whom cancer treatment had become extremely difficult due to the high cost of medicines.

"The government is working on a special package for such patients, which would be announced in due course," he added. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD