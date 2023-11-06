No entry for trucks carrying non-essential items into Delhi from Noida: Traffic police

Noida, Nov 6 (PTI) With GRAP IV restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR, the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the capital from Noida is banned and curbs have been placed on plying of BS-III (petrol) and BS-IV (diesel) vehicles in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The restrictions have come into force as per Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) implemented by the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on November 5, amid severe pollution levels in the region and growing health concerns, the traffic police here said on Monday.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

"Compliance of GRAP-IV guidelines would be ensured strictly," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said.

As part of the restrictions, a ban has been imposed on plying of BS-III (petrol) and BS-IV (diesel) light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) and the entry of trucks into Delhi (except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services and all LNG/CNG/electric trucks) from Noida, a police statement said.

The entry of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, other than electric vehicles, those running on CNG and BS-VI diesel, and those carrying essential commodities and providing essential services, into the national capital is also banned, it said.

The ban also applies to Delhi-registered diesel-run heavy and medium goods vehicles, except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services, it added.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, action will be taken against medium and heavy goods vehicles carrying building material without covering it properly, according to police.

Movement of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years is completely banned in Gautam Buddh Nagar. If such vehicles are found plying on road, they will be impounded under the Motor Vehicles Act, police warned.

Police also urged all drivers in Gautam Buddh Nagar to switch off the engine of their vehicles when they stop at a traffic signal. They also requested people to use bicycles to travel short distances and use public transport instead of private if possible.

DCP Yadav said vehicles in the restricted category going to Haryana can take the peripheral expressways to proceed towards their destinations without entering Delhi. PTI KIS DIV DIV