No evidence against Minister Priyank Kharge in contractor suicide case, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said there was no evidence against Priyank Kharge in the civil contractor suicide case.

He said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been assigned to probe the suicide case, and its report is awaited.

Speaking to reporters here Siddaramaiah said, "His (Priyank Kharge’s) name is not there. He has no role in it. There is no evidence against him. Still he is being asked to resign. Why should he resign?" The BJP has mounted pressure on the Congress government in Karnataka and is demanding Priyank Kharge’s resignation in connection with the suicide of a civil contractor Sachin Panchal in Bidar district.

In his suicide note, Panchal alleged that Raju Kapanur pestered him for rupees one crore, a charge which the latter has denied. The BJP alleged that Kapanur is Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Kharge's close aide.

When pointed out that K S Eshwarappa resigned as minister in the BJP government after a contractor said the minister was demanding 40 per cent commission, Siddaramaiah said the suicide note then had Eshwarappa’s name.

“Is Priyank Kharge’s name mentioned in the suicide note? His name is not mentioned anywhere. The Minister has said that he is ready for any inquiry,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that based on a complaint, the matter has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), whose report is awaited.

“Once the report is submitted we will see if it says Priyank Kharge has done anything wrong. As of now, there is no evidence, there is no document and there is no mention of his name anywhere,” Siddaramaiah said.

Commenting on BJP's demand for a CBI probe, the CM sought to know whether the saffron party has no trust in the state police.

The Chief Minister said when the BJP was in power, they did not hand over a single case to the CBI. What moral rights the BJP has to ask for it now? he asked.

On MLC C T Ravi episode who is accused of using derogatory words against the Karnataka Woman and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on December 19, Siddaramaiah said that the case has also been handed over to the CID.

“There are charges that he has spoken something disparaging and demeaning. Based on the allegation, the CID has registered an FIR against C T Ravi. The forensic report has to come to ascertain whether he had uttered it or not,” he added.

On cabinet reshuffle in the New Year, he said the party high command will decide. PTI GMS GMS ADB