No evidence found in Miss England''s allegations: Telangana govt official

Hyderabad, May 25 (PTI) A senior IAS officer in Telangana, who conducted an enquiry into Miss England Milla Magee's reported allegations concerning ethical issues during the ongoing Miss World 2025 pageant, said that he found no evidence for the charges.

Jayesh Ranjan, a Special Chief Secretary of the state government, told PTI on Sunday that he has completed the inquiry and "no evidence was found" over Magee's reported allegations.

Magee withdrew from the contest, citing family issues.

In a statement to a British tabloid, Magee reportedly expressed disappointment with the pageant's environment, which she said did not align with her expectations of 'beauty with a purpose'.

Contestants were allegedly expected to wear make-up at all times and remain dressed in ball gowns throughout the day, media reports said, quoting her.

Miss World CEO Julia Morley has denied the allegations.

The issue assumed a political colour in Telangana on Sunday with BRS Working President K T Rama Rao demanding an impartial and thorough investigation into the "allegations of harassment" made by Magee".

Noting that Telangana has a rich culture of respecting and venerating women, Rama Rao said "such an incident" is profoundly distressing.

Magee withdrew midway, citing a family emergency involving her mother's health, the organisers said on Saturday.

Following her departure, Charlotte Grant, the first runner-up of Miss England, has stepped in to represent her country.

"Earlier this month, Milla Magee requested to leave the competition due to a reported family emergency involving her mother's health.

As a mother and grandmother herself, Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, responded to Milla's situation with compassion and immediately arranged her return to England, placing the well-being of the contestant and her family first," a statement from the organisers said on Saturday.

Citing some UK media reports, Julia Morley said the statements allegedly made by Magee regarding her experience in India are "false and defamatory." "These claims are completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us," Morley has said. PTI SJR SJR ADB