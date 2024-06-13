National

No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG, allegations unfounded: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan assumes charge as Minister of Education, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 13, 2024.

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday rejected allegations of paper leak in medical entrance exam NEET-UG, saying there is no evidence of it.

"There is no evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG. The allegations of corruption in NTA are unfounded, it is a very credible body," Pradhan told reporters.

"The Supreme Court is hearing the matter and we will abide by its decision. We will ensure no student is at a disadvantage," he added.

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the decision to give grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses has been cancelled and they will be given an option to take a re-test on June 23.

If these candidates do not wish to take up the re-test, then their earlier marks, sans the grace marks, will be given for the purpose of results.

