No evidence of sale, receipt of medical exam question papers: Kerala police

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 5 (PTI) Kerala Police on Friday said presently there is no evidence that anyone has received the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination question papers and answer keys as was circulated on social media a day ago.

The police, in a statement by the State Police Media Centre (SPMC), requested candidates to be careful and not fall for such scams or transfer money for the question papers.

It also said it has intensified investigation into the announcement on social media that the question papers and answer keys were available for sale.

Police said that any attempt to subvert the examination process was an offence and strict legal action would be taken against those who try to do so.

It further said that all types of social media were under strict surveillance 24 hours of the day.

After completing MBBS studies abroad, those who wish to practice in India are required to pass the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) conducted by the National Board of Examinations.

The City Cyber Crime Police in Thiruvananthapuram had on Thursday registered a case against groups that advertised, on Telegram groups, the sale of question papers for the July 6 exam.

The case was registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024, making it the first case of its kind in the state to be registered under this law. PTI HMP HMP SS