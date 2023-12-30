No exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on New Year's Eve: DMRC

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said commuters will not be allowed to exit Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on New Year's Eve to ease overcrowding.

However, entry of passengers into the station will be allowed.

In a statement, DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said that as advised by the police authorities, exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards on New Year's Eve to ease overcrowding.

Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the station on December 31. The commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly, he said.

Services on the rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per the regular timetable, Dayal said.

Delhi Police had said on Thursday that traffic going towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on Sunday.

Around 2,500 traffic police personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth vehicular movement and 250 teams will be deployed to check drunken driving, police had said. PTI NIT DIV DIV