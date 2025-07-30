No expenditure incurred on engaging any social media influencer: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) No government expenditure has been incurred for engaging any social media influencer, Union minister L Murugan told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, he said eight influencer marketing agencies have been empanelled with MyGov following due process.

He said MyGov had issued request for quotation on March 7, 2023 for engagement of influencer marketing agencies.

"Till date, no expenditure has been incurred for engaging any social media influencer," Murugan said.

He said MyGov is a citizen engagement platform for information dissemination and fostering participatory governance.

MyGov regularly engages with relevant stakeholders for disseminating information about government programs directly and through empaneled agencies, Murugan said.

He said interactions of ministers and senior officers with media are part of such outreach activities. PTI SKU ZMN