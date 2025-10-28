No factionalism in Kerala unit, all stand united to ensure victory of party: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday asserted there is no factionalism in its Kerala unit and the party will return to power following the assembly elections slated next year.

The assertion was made after a marathon six-hour meeting of state leaders with the party high command, where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were present.

The meeting was attended by the senior leadership from Kerala at Indira Bhawan headquarters of the Congress, along with party general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal and general secretary in-charge for Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior party leaders Ramesh Chennithala, V D Satheesan and Kerala unit chief Sunny Joseph and K Sudhakaran were also present, besides other state leaders.

"We are going to win, 100 per cent; take it from me," Kharge told reporters.

"We are meeting all leaders, discussing and taking feedback about local body elections as well as the assembly elections. After that, we will again meet younger leaders. After that feedback, we will do what is to be done. Their suggestions are very important, and that is why this meeting is taking place," he also said.

Deepa Dasmunshi said there are many points to be noted and discussed for the upcoming local body and assembly elections. "I am happy that the high command has taken every small issue into consideration," she said.

"I am sure that under the leadership of Kharge ji and Rahul ji, we will bring back the glory of Congress in Kerala. Today, the meeting shows that everyone is so serious about the Kerala state and the Congress party. We have taken up all issues coming up against the LDF government in Kerala," Dasmunshi said.

She said all leaders happily said that they are all here standing for the Congress party.

"There is huge anti-incumbency against the LDF government. There are many issues, including Sabarimala, SIR, unemployment, drugs, and human trafficking.

"There is no factionalism in the Congress in Kerala; it has been created by the media, the LDF and BJP people. There is no factionalism and all are unitedly standing for the Congress party," Dasmunshi claimed, adding that the party is also strongly opposed to SIR in Kerala.

Assembly elections are slated next year, and the Congress-led UDF is striving to wrest power back from the left-led LDF in the southern state. PTI SKC SKC NSD NSD