No factory official has contacted us, says wife of man critical in Nagpur blast

Nagpur, Jun 13 (PTI) The wife of a man seriously injured in Thursday's blast in an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur was inconsolable at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment and alleged officials from the ill-fated factory were yet to contact her.
Six workers, including five women, were killed and three injured in a blast that took place at 1pm in Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd at Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from here.
Three injured persons, including the woman's husband, are admitted in two private hospitals, as per police.
"We came to know about the incident at 3pm and I rushed to the hospital some time later. Company officials have not contacted me or kin of the other injured persons. My husband has suffered more than 80 per cent burns," Manisha Chawre, wife of Pramod Chawre (35), told PTI.
There is anger as well as sadness in Dhamna village due to the incident, the mother of two daughters aged four and five added.
Police have identified the deceased as Pranjali Kisna Modere (22), Prachi Srikant Phalke (19), Vaishali Ananda Kshirsagar (20), Monali Shankar Alone (25), Pannalal Bandewar (60) and Sheetal Ashish Chatap (30).
While Sheetal Chatap has a 6-year-old daughter, Monali Alone has two sisters and one brother, while her kin are farm labourers.
Prachi Phalke is the youngest among the deceased and her father is a farm labourer, while Pannalal is the oldest among those who died.
As per officials, the three injured, Shraddha Vanraj Patil, Pramod Chaware and Dansa Mahraskolhe, are in critical condition. PTI CLS BNM