No fear and terror could shake resolve to build Ram temple in Ayodhya: Shah

New Delhi: Emphasising that the wait and promise of five centuries was fulfilled on Monday with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Home Minister Amit Shah said many generations sacrificed so much waiting for this moment, but no "fear and terror" could shake the resolve to build the temple again at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

In a message on 'X', Shah said that today, this resolve has been fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for this, he expressed his gratitude to him from the bottom of his heart.

"On this auspicious day, I also pay my respects to all those great men who kept this struggle and determination alive for centuries, endured many insults and tortures, but did not leave the path of religion," he said.

आज के इस पावन दिन मैं सदियों तक इस संघर्ष और संकल्प को जीवित रखने वाले महापुरुषों को भी नमन करता हूँ, जिन्होंने अनेक अपमान और यातनाएँ सहीं, पर धर्म का मार्ग नहीं छोड़ा। विश्व हिंदू परिषद्, हजारों श्रेष्ठ संत और असंख्य नामी-गुमनामी लोगों के संघर्ष का आज सुखद व सुफल परिणाम आया है।… pic.twitter.com/4Vz6KDZSMz — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 22, 2024

"The struggle of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, thousands of great saints and innumerable famous and unknown people has yielded a pleasant and successful result today," he wrote.

Shah, who performed a puja at the Birla Mandir here, said the huge Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple will remain a unique symbol of "imperishable eternal culture" for ages.

"The wait and promise of five centuries was fulfilled today. Today is an unforgettable day for crores of Ram devotees. Today, when our Ram Lalla is seated in his grand temple, like countless Ram devotees, I too am overwhelmed with emotions. It is not possible to express this feeling in words," he wrote.

The home minister said "who knows how many of our generations were spent waiting for this moment, but no fear and terror could shake the resolve and faith" to build the temple again at Ram Janmabhoomi.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.