No fee hike for medical, dental courses in upcoming academic year: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) There will be no increase in fee structure for medical and dental courses in the upcoming academic year, despite pressure from private medical colleges, Karnataka Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil said on Saturday.

The minister made this clear at a meeting with the office-bearers of private medical and dental college managements, his office said in a statement.

Private colleges had appealed for a 10 to 15 per cent hike in fees, to which the minister said that the government had allowed a 10 per cent increase last year, and no fee hike will be permitted this year, it said.

Noting that last year's 10 per cent hike was sufficient, Patil emphasised that there will be no fee hike this year, and added that an agreement formalising this decision will be signed soon. PTI KSU KH