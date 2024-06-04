No fight against EVMs: Digvijaya

Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) With the INDIA block putting up a good show against the BJP-led NDA on the day of the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said there is no fight against EVMs.

Notably, Singh has been consistently raising questions over the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines in the tallying of votes.

"Had there been any problem in EVMs, Uttar Pradesh would not have produced such results.

"...We have no fight with the EVMs. We advocate for the assurance that our votes are cast securely in our hands. We lack trust in the software utilised in EVMs," Singh said, adding that his struggle concerning EVMs would persist.

As per trends and results available on the Election Commission of India website, the Samajwadi Party is leading in 35 seats and leading in 3 others. BJP is heading in 26 seats and won six.

Running as the Congress candidate from the Rajgarh constituency, Singh is trailing by over 1.40 lakh votes against his BJP rival Rodmal Nagar.

Replying to a query, Singh said, "Possibly, the people of Rajgarh like an MP who sits at home and does not work for them. PTI ADU MAS NSK