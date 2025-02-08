No files, documents, electronic records to be moved out of Delhi Secretariat: GAD order

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi Secretariat, the seat of the city government, was sealed to ensure the safety of official files, documents and computers, with assembly poll results showing a regime change on Saturday, officials said.

On the instruction of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the General Administration Department (GAD) of Delhi government has issued an order directing all the departments, agencies, and camp offices of the council of ministers not to remove any records or files without the prior permission from the department.

As per the latest trends, the BJP is all set to stage a comeback in Delhi after more than 26 years, sweeping the AAP away from the national capital in another big win to extend its saffron footprint in the country.

The GAD order issued to various department heads and in-charges said that no files, documents, computer hardware etc. can be taken outside the Delhi Secretariat complex without the department's prior permission.

"It is therefore directed that necessary instructions may be issued to the branch in-charges under the departments and offices situated in Delhi Secretariat to ensure the safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc. under their sections and branches," the order said. PTI VIT ARI