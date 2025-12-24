No final decision yet on privatisation of power sector: UP energy minister

Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has not taken any final decision yet on the privatisation of the power sector, and any move in this direction will be guided by the larger public interest, state Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying during the Question Hour to a query raised by Samajwadi Party (SP) member Ragini Sonkar, Sharma said the issue of privatisation of electricity distribution is still under consideration and no conclusive decision has been taken so far.

“As far as privatisation is concerned, I have said earlier also that no final decision has been taken yet. Whatever decision is taken will be in the larger interest of the people of the state, keeping in mind the objective of providing good quality power to all sections of society,” the minister said.

Responding to allegations of the government purchasing electricity at higher rates from the Adani Group, Sharma hit back, saying that during the SP regime in 2014, the then government had entered into a contract with TSK Mahanadi and bought power at rates higher by one rupee per unit.

“In 2014, there was a Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh. They entered into a contract with TSK Mahanadi and purchased electricity at a rate higher by one rupee per unit. Just think — 11 years ago the rate was Rs 6.25 per unit,” he said.

The energy minister also claimed that power generation in the state increased significantly after the BJP-led government came to power in 2017.

“If we add together the tenures of your (SP) government and even the Congress before that, from 1947 to 2017 — a period of 70 years — the total power generation capacity of state government undertakings was 5,878 megawatts. We have increased it to 11,760 megawatts,” Sharma said.

Pointing at SP MLA Sonkar directly, the minister said, "After saying everything, when I ask her how the electricity supply is, she says that the power supply is good. So the question is, where exactly is the problem?" In a lighter vein, Sharma added, "I would request the honourable finance minister to arrange for such glasses through which electricity can be seen, and recommend them to the honourable members sitting opposite (the opposition members)."