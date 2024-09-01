No financial crisis in Himachal, state govt carrying multiple reforms: Sukhu

Shimla: There is no financial crisis in Himachal Pradesh rather, the state government has been carrying out reforms from day one, and the positive outcome is now visible, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday.

While talking to the media on the sidelines, Sukhu said that the state government is clearing the arrears of 27,000 pensioners above the age of 70 this year and seven per cent Dearness Allowance has been granted to all government employees.

"Additionally, the government is working for the welfare of all sections, including farmers, labourers, orchardists, women, and small shopkeepers. The state government aims to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and the richest state in the country by 2032" he said.

He said that there is no financial crisis in the state. The government has been carrying out reforms from day one and the positive outcome is now visible.

He inaugurated the "Master's Universe" exhibition at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, marking the 150th birth anniversary of the esteemed Russian artist, thinker, and peacemaker Nicholas Roerich. The exhibition, organized by the International Centre of the Roerichs (ICR), Moscow, in collaboration with the International Roerich Memorial Trust Naggar, District Kullu, and the Department of Language Art and Culture, Himachal Pradesh, will be open to the public until September 25.

On the occasion, the chief minister praised Nicholas Roerich for his diverse contributions as an artist, writer, and thinker.

"Roerich's efforts to preserve cultural heritage and his commitment to promoting the rich traditions of the Kullu Valley were particularly noteworthy. Spending nearly 20 years in Himachal Pradesh, he deeply immersed himself in the study of Himalayan culture and emerged as one of the earliest advocates for safeguarding the cultural legacy of the Kullu Valley" Sukhu said.

The chief minister further stated that Roerich's global influence was profound, particularly through the 'Roerich Pact,' an international treaty signed on April 15, 1935, by 21 countries to safeguard cultural heritage.

He said that Roerich was a staunch advocate for peace and believed in resolving global conflicts by promoting cultural values that foster respect and understanding among younger generations.

While interacting with journalists, he said that India and Russia have centuries-old relations because our cultures and thinking are similar and Russia has always supported India during difficult times.