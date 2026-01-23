No FIR against TMC MLA Monirul Islam even 24 hours after EC deadline

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) More than 24 hours after the Election Commission's deadline expired, no FIR has been registered against TMC MLA Monirul Islam in connection with the vandalism at the Farakka Block Development Office in Murshidabad district during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, officials said on Friday.

The Commission had on Thursday directed the Murshidabad District Magistrate-cum-District Election Officer to ensure that an FIR was filed against Islam by 5 pm the same day for his alleged role in the January 14 violence at the Farakka BDO office.

However, police sources said no complaint had been received so far. "We have not received any formal complaint yet. Therefore, no FIR has been registered," a senior police officer said.

The delay has raised questions over the implementation of the Commission's directive, even as the poll body has reiterated strict enforcement of law and order during the SIR process ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Violence had erupted during a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing at the Farakka BDO office on January 14, when a group of people led by the local MLA allegedly vandalised the premises.

According to Election Commission officials, Islam, accompanied by his supporters, had staged a protest outside the office, alleging "harassment of the public" during the SIR exercise, before the situation escalated into vandalism.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Commission had earlier spoken to West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar and asked that an FIR be lodged. While an FIR was subsequently registered, it did not name the MLA as an accused, prompting the Commission to direct that a fresh FIR be filed specifically naming Islam.

Reacting to the Commission's directive earlier, Islam had said, "Law will take its own course. The doors of the judiciary are open." Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the administrative response. "Do officers in this state have the authority to register an FIR? Even a district magistrate does not seem empowered to issue directions. This is how SIR will be conducted in West Bengal, and this is how FIRs will remain." The TMC, however, opposed the directive. Party spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar said protests were natural. "If people do not protest, who will?" he said.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar accused the ruling party of deliberately allowing unrest for political reasons.

"It is natural that the TMC-led state government will not file any FIR because the top TMC leadership is fuelling unrest in the state ahead of the polls. In BJP-ruled states, around 2.5 crore names were deleted from draft rolls. Did you see any unrest there? This is happening only in West Bengal," he said.

Meanwhile, officials said that instead of filing the FIR as directed, the district administration on Friday instructed the sub divisional magistrate to conduct an inquiry into the incident, a move that has further intensified the standoff between the Election Commission and the state government.

In view of repeated disturbances, the Election Commission has already directed that hearings at any centre witnessing violence will be suspended indefinitely, and has made it clear that ensuring security at hearing centres remains the responsibility of the state government.

With no action yet against the MLA, officials said the Commission is closely monitoring the situation and may consider further steps if its directions continue to remain unimplemented.